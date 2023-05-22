The mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Northampton has described the devastating effect knife crime has had on her and her family.

19-year-old Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, died after being stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, yards away from the University of Northampton Waterside campus on April 23.

The teenager was studying at the university but was originally from Peterborough.

New photos released of Kwabena Osei-Poku, who was fatally stabbed in Northampton in April. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Now the grieving mother has penned a statement – released by Northamptonshire Police – again paying tribute to Kwabena, but also speaking out about the effect of knife crime.

Joyce writes: “As a young child, Alfred was a caring, innocent and handsome boy. He brought so much joy to my life immediately and our close relationship continued throughout his life as he developed into a dependable, kind, and generous young man.

“He was excited about going to university to study digital marketing, was enjoying his time there, and had a really bright future ahead of him.

Kwabena Osei-Poku – previously known as Alfred – was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday April 23.

“Outside of his studies, Alfred wanted to help people younger than him and volunteered for High Heritage – a charity in Peterborough with the aim of 'Empowering Young Black People to Thrive with Heads Held High'. I have spoken with those he worked alongside and am so proud of the way he was able to help children on sports’ projects as well as during Black History Month in October.

“During one session, Alfred was the session’s speaker where he encouraged children and young people to consider volunteering with HH. As a result, four young people signed up which meant a lot to the charity. They held him dear and he meant a lot to them.

“It was also nice to see how volunteering there helped him develop skills like good communication and public speaking.

“Alfred was my oldest son. He always made me feel valuable and special, especially on Mother’s Day. He was the one that I would normally share secret ideas with, someone I could always talk to in confidence.

“He was always there if I needed time off or to go away, he would always volunteer to care for his younger siblings. When he looked at you, it was like he could see into your soul. He was genuinely a joy to our home and a precious individual to our family, friends and his community.

“I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace.

“I want people to know the effect a knife has had on me and my family. The distress, anxiety and upset to the family, our friends, church, and the community is unbearable. It has caused sleepless nights to myself, his dad, brother, sister, cousins and the whole community, and will continue to do so.

“Knife crime is happening, and we can see it so we need to speak about it. Let us not shy away from this conversation because our children and young people need to know the devastating effects that carrying a knife can have.

"This week, Northamptonshire Police is running a campaign which aims to tackle knife crime and I support their aim to educate young people and reduce knife crime across the county.

“The grief I feel as a result of losing my son cannot be put into words.

“The last time I saw Alfred was on Saturday, April 15, following a bowling competition he had with his three cousins whose birthdays are all in April.

“I will treasure that last time forever.

"The quote that reminds me of my son is Philippians 4:13 - ’I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.'”

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham have been charged with murder.

Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton are charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.