Mum leapt in to stop her son battering victim outside King Kebab in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roofer’s mum arrived at a kebab house at 3am to intervene as her son beat up a man after a disagreement.

But Daniel Taylor still manged to break his victim’s cheekbone after he burst out of King Kebab in Kettering and launched a vicious attack.

Taylor was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (August 22) to be sentenced after admitting grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court saw CCTV footage of the 37-year-old in the fast food restaurant in Silver Street on July 8 last year.

Daniel Taylor beat up a man outside King Kebab in Kettering. Image: Google

He had been chatting to women inside the kebab house when his victim came in and began trying to to talk to the group. He was described in court as an ‘irritant’ and Taylor knocked off his hat.

The victim went outside and the footage showed Taylor fly out of the kebab house and launch himself at the him.

Prosecuting, Micaila Williams, said: “He punches him with some force and he falls to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim had no chance to defend himself. He had one hand in a splint at the time and the other hand was on his phone which was up to his ear.”

Taylor, of George Street, Burton Latimer, punched the man three or four times before he fell to the ground where he stamped on him repeatedly.

His mum had arrived to collect Taylor and she put herself between her son and the victim to try to prevent the attack.

He then went back into the shop to collect his food before leaving the scene with his mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim attended hospital the next day where he was told he had a fractured left orbit. He also later discovered he had a retinal detachment injury and has been left with ongoing damage to his vision.

In a victim impact statement he told the court he had been left with blurry, cloudy vision and was ‘almost blind’ in his left eye.

Taylor, who wore a white shirt and red tie in court, wiped his eyes as he was sentenced. His mum was in the public gallery.

The court heard how he had eight previous convictions including for ABH and driving with excess alcohol. He had completed a community order for a previous offence just one day before the attack in Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitgating, Nathalie Carter, said that her client was ‘full of shame and remorse’ and had been drinking on the night of the incident.

"He called his mum to come and get him because he thought there would be trouble,” she said.

"He’s ordinarily a decent and hardworking man but on occasion he’s acted in a criminal manner.”

Urging the judge to impose a suspended sentence, Ms Carter said Taylor had a young daughter who depended on him and that he ran a roofing business with two full-time employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge William Harbage said: “This was a disgraceful incident and it’s had serious consequences for the victim.

He warned Taylor to steer clear of alcohol in the future. He gave him a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years and said he would have an alcohol abstinence monitor in place for 120 days. He will also have to complete a period of unpaid work and pay £1,000 in court costs.