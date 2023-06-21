Mum describes 'heartbreaking' impact after child was exploited by Wellingborough woman for sexual gratification

“I feel like I have lost my son, he isn’t the same person he was before and I don’t think he will ever be.”

These are the words of a mum whose teenage son was exploited by a woman for sexual gratification.

The boy was under 16-years-old when Katy Thompson of Wellingborough, who was in her 40s, got to know him and on becoming aware of his vulnerabilities then used her knowledge to befriend him.

Leicester Crown Court

This led to text messages being discovered by the victim’s family last year between Thompson and the victim which suggested that Thompson and the victim had met and taken part in sexual activity.

The messages also suggested that Thompson had paid him.

Yesterday (Tuesday, June 20) at Leicester Crown Court Thompson, 43, of Priory Road, Wellingborough was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty at a hearing in April to paying for sexual services of a child.

She was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a five-year restraining order.

The incidents have left a massive impact on the victim and his family.

His mother told officers that they have lost the once outgoing and vibrant son they had and been left with a son who has shut himself off from the world.

She said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the impact Thompson’s actions have had on my son and the whole family.

"Our family life has been turned upside down.”

And she went on to say: “When we came across those text messages last summer we didn’t realise the true impact of what the investigation subsequently uncovered.

“He has absolutely no interest in his future career – one that he was passionate about achieving – he has lost interest in achieving any qualifications or a career of any sorts.

“Thompson has robbed my son of everything and I hope she realises the impact her actions have had and will continue to have on our lives.”

Detective Constable Lauren-Anne Speight was the investigating officer.

And she said: “Thompson knew exactly what she was doing and that her actions were not right.

"She worked to gain information that then led to her committing these offences. She knew the victim was vulnerable but that didn’t deter her.

“We are pleased she pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity and spared the victim and his family the ordeal of having to relive the events of last year again in the court room.”

She praised the victim for his bravery throughout the investigation and court case, adding: “The victim and his family have shown immense bravery throughout the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

"Coming forward and reporting the incidents to the police was in no way easy for them, especially given the impact those enquiries would have on their son.

