Multiple ambulance, police and fire crews outside well known hotel in Northampton
Multiple fire crews, police and ambulances are positioned outside the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton this evening (Sunday).
Five fire crews have been spotted at the scene of the incident along with crews from Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Paramedics appear to be on standby with stretchers, according to eye witnesses at the scene this evening.
The aerial ladder from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has also gone up.
Just before 10pm, several stretchers were seen being taken into the hotel.
Northamptonshire Police and Northants Fire and Rescue and Service have been contacted for comment.