Muggers steal victim's iPhone during late-night robbery near Northampton town centre
Detectives issue descriptions of three men in their mid-20s wanted over attack
Detectives have issued descriptions of three men who mugged a victim in a late-night attack near Northampton town centre last month.
The trio —all in their mid-20s — punched the man to the floor before stealing his iPhone during the robbery in Wilberforce Street, close to its junction with Wellingborough Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the trio walked off towards St Edmund's Road following the attack, which happened at around 12.40am on January 20.
Police say the main offender was described as a white man, about 6ft 2in and of a medium build. He had short, dark-coloured hair, was clean shaven and wore dark clothing.
A second suspect is described as a mixed race man with medium length afro hair, about 5ft 8in tall, skinny and clean shaven.
Another suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft tall and of a medium build. He was also clean-shaven with short brown hair and wore dark-coloured glasses.
Witnesses or anyone with information — particularly a man who was seen standing on Wellingborough Road at the time — can call 101 using incident number 22000036632.