Mountain bike stolen from foyer of hotel on University of Northampton's Waterside campus

A mountain bike was stolen from the foyer of a hotel on University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after the yellow and black mountain bike was stolen from the The Sunley Hotel on Sunday (January 8) between 7pm and 8.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000014911.