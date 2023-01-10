News you can trust since 1897
Mountain bike stolen from foyer of hotel on University of Northampton's Waterside campus

Yellow and black bike stolen

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:29pm

A mountain bike was stolen from the foyer of a hotel on University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after the yellow and black mountain bike was stolen from the The Sunley Hotel on Sunday (January 8) between 7pm and 8.10pm.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000014911.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to regarding the theft of a mountain bike. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.