Motorcyclist suffers broken bones after Kettering crash

Police were at the scene

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with broken bones after a crash in Kettering last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to Rockingham Road after the incident involving an orange Suzuki GSF 600 and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.at 6.10pm.

The 22-year-old bike rider was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry.

A police spokesman said he suffered a broken pelvis and broken left femur but that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Rockingham Road was closed between Regent Street and Sainsbury's before re-opening later that evening.