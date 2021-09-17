Motorcyclist suffers broken bones after Kettering crash
He was airlifted to hospital
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with broken bones after a crash in Kettering last night (Thursday).
Emergency services were called to Rockingham Road after the incident involving an orange Suzuki GSF 600 and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.at 6.10pm.
The 22-year-old bike rider was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry.
A police spokesman said he suffered a broken pelvis and broken left femur but that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Rockingham Road was closed between Regent Street and Sainsbury's before re-opening later that evening.
Anyone with information should call 101.