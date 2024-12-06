Motorbike stolen in Corby

A blue BMW motorbike has been stolen from a house on the Beanfield Estate.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a motorcycle in Thorne Court, Corby.

The incident happened between 9.30pm on Friday, November 29, and 9.10am on Saturday, November 30, when a blue BMW motorcycle was stolen from a back garden in the area.

The motorcycle was recovered by police a short time later and three arrests made in connection with the incident.

But now officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police have spent the past few months ramping up their efforts to deal with the increasing issue of motorbike thefts in Corby and surrounding towns, with nine perpetrators identified as being responsible for the majority of the crimes.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 24000712258 when passing on any information not make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

