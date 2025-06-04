Motorbike stolen from Rushden address
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen in Rushden.
Officers are investigating the theft which took place in Purbeck Road, Rushden, over the weekend between midnight and 5am on Sunday, June 1.
A police spokesman said: “Unknown suspects have stolen a motorbike by unknown means. Nothing seen or heard during the incident.”
Anyone with information about the theft should call 101 quoting reference number 25000316499.
Information can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers 24/7 on 0800 555111.