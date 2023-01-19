Motorbike stolen during burglary in Denford Road, Corby
The bike was later found a couple of miles away in Westminster Walk
By Stephanie Weaver
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:54pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Denford Road, Corby.
The incident happened on Friday, January 13, between 5pm and 8pm, when an orange and black motorcycle was stolen from a garage in the area.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The bike was later found a couple of miles away in Westminster Walk.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000026160.