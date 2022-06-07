Motorbike stolen at knifepoint on Kettering playing fields

A man has been arrested after a motorbike was stolen at knifepoint at Kettering’s Weekley Glebe playing fields.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident, which took place at about 8.15pm on Thursday, June 2.

Three males in a grey Combo Van pulled up next to a man with a blue motorcycle and demanded, at knifepoint, that he hand over the bike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering, Weekley Glebe Playing Fields

The bike was then loaded into the van and the suspects made off from the scene down Stamford Road.

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.