Motorbike rider dies after crash near Wellingborough's police station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Midland Road, near the junction with Victoria Road, after the incident at about 10.20pm.
The collision involved a black Lexmoto motorcycle and a purple Ford Fusion and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000364288 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”