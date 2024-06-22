Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorbike rider died after a crash near Wellingborough’s police station on Thursday night (June 20).

Emergency services were called to Midland Road, near the junction with Victoria Road, after the incident at about 10.20pm.

The collision involved a black Lexmoto motorcycle and a purple Ford Fusion and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.