2. Oumar Jalloh

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jalloh, aged 22, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 25 this year having previously been charged with possession of a controlled Class A drug on March 8, 2021. Jalloh has links to Kettering but his current location is not known. Anyone who has seen him or has information should call 101 using incident number 22000235059

Photo: Northamptonshire Police