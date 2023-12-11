News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

More than £18,000 of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco stolen from Kettering shop

Two people gained access to the shop via the roof
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than £18,000 worth of of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco has been stolen from a Kettering shop.

Northamptonshire Police released an appeal about the theft today (Monday December 11), however the incident took place between 11.30pm on Monday, November 6 and 12.30am on Tuesday, November 7 at the One Stop shop in Brambleside, Kettering.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Police want to speak to this person. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police want to speak to this person. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police want to speak to this person. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokeswoman said: “Two people gained access to the One Stop Store in Brambleside via the roof and stole more than £18,000 of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco.”

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000689347.