More than £18,000 of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco stolen from Kettering shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than £18,000 worth of of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco has been stolen from a Kettering shop.
Northamptonshire Police released an appeal about the theft today (Monday December 11), however the incident took place between 11.30pm on Monday, November 6 and 12.30am on Tuesday, November 7 at the One Stop shop in Brambleside, Kettering.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
A force spokeswoman said: “Two people gained access to the One Stop Store in Brambleside via the roof and stole more than £18,000 of cigarettes, disposable vapes and tobacco.”
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000689347.