More than 80 speeders caught in just three and half hours on A14 in Northamptonshire

More than 80 drivers were caught speeding in one afternoon on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

Officers from the Safer Roads Team carried out Fatal5 enforcement at junction 1 of the A14 on Monday (April 17).

They were in place for a total of three and a half hours – in two one hour and 45 minutes sessions.

During that time, 85 vehicles – 64 cars and 21 vans – were caught speeding, with one clocked at 96mph.

As well as speeding, officers found 12 people not wearing a seatbelt, two using a mobile phone and one illegal number plate.

Talking about the results on Twitter, following the enforcement, the team said: “All of the above were 100 percent avoidable had the driver chose to drive safely and legally.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “All offences were detected by the mobile enforcement van and the tapes are in the process of being processed, so Notices of Intended Prosecution will be sent out in due course.”

An enforcement van caught dozens of speeders at junction 1 of the A14 in Northamptonshire.