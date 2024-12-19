More than 700 dangerous dog incidents in Northamptonshire in 12-month period, data reveals

New data reveals more than 700 dangerous dog incidents happened in a year in Northamptonshire - and 41 dogs were put down following incidents.

The figures, obtained by this newspaper via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request looking at the time period between November 1, 2023 and November 1, 2024, are significantly higher than in a 12-month period from November 2021. However, Northamptonshire Police says this could be down to an “increased awareness” around the “need to report even low-level incidents”. The RSPCA also says it is difficult to compare, as additional types of incidents are included in the latest set of data.

Below is the data in full, including what action was taken against owners, a geographical breakdown of where the incidents happened in Northamptonshire and what authorities have said.

The data (for the period of November 1, 2023 to November 1, 2024)

Northamptonshire Police dealt with more than 700 reports of dangerous dogs in a 12-month period.

712 crimes recorded involving a dog causing injury in a public or private place, or an owner allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, injuring someone in a public or private place

366 incidents recorded where the incident description contains keywords ‘dog’, ‘bite’, ‘bitten’, ‘attack’

933 of these attacks were against a person

145 were against another dog

103 dangerous dogs were seized by police

41 dogs were put down after being taken to kennels as a result of being seized

26 arrests were made as a result of dangerous dog attacks

11 charges were brought against owners

How many of the dangerous dog attacks happened in each area of the county

Kettering: 163

Northampton North East: 155

Corby: 151

East Northamptonshire: 131

Wellingborough: 125

Daventry: 106

Northampton South West: 106

South Northamptonshire: 98

Northampton Central: 25

How the data compares to previous years

The last time this newspaper submitted a similar FOI request, the data referred to the 12 months from November 1, 2021.

In that time period, there were 402 dangerous dog attacks reported to Northamptonshire Police. 61 dogs were seized by officers and 10 were put down.

Five arrests were made, but no charges were brought against any owners.

Comparing the figures, there has been a significant increase in dangerous dog attacks, which has resulted in more seizures and more dogs destroyed. However, arrests and charges have also increased.

The RSPCA also urges caution to be taken when drawing comparisons as the latest data includes a “wider scope of incidents”.

What Northamptonshire Police said

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We believe there is an increased awareness from the public around dangerous dogs and the need to report even low-level incidents to the police.

“We have also seen an increase in reporting from other agencies such as hospitals and schools.

“Many of these are minor incidents but will be recorded and reviewed to allow us to intervene and prevent further incidents.”

Asked why there is a large difference between how many incidents are reported and how many result in action being taken by way of arrests and charges, the spokeswoman added: “We will always seek charges in connection with incidents involving serious injury, repeat offences, where the owner denies the offence and where an offence has occurred, and we believe the dog continues to pose a risk to the public which cannot be effectively managed by the owner.

“We utilise out of court disposal options wherever appropriate, and these include issuing Voluntary Control Orders or Conditional Cautions that require the owner to attend a course on responsible dog ownership.”

The police force says it has two dedicated Dog Legislation Officers (DLO), who review every crime involving a dog being out of control. These officers are also responsible for managing the welfare of dogs held in kennels, after being seized, and the officers conduct regular visits with a veterinary surgeon and clinical animal behaviourist, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Asked what the force is doing to crackdown on irresponsible owners of dangerous dogs, the spokeswoman said: “As well as the actions detailed above which ensure we respond appropriately to any reported incidents, we are also running Operation Glover, in which we are reviewing intelligence and incidents involving XL Bullies that were reported before the ban was announced. Using this we have been able to identify several owners that did not register their XL Bullies and have proactively conducted warrants to seize these unregistered dogs.

“Our DLOs also conduct regular training sessions with Social Workers and Housing Officers to increase their knowledge around dangerous dogs and the actions they should take if they have concerns around a family pet at an address.”

What the RSPCA said about the data

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert said: “It is extremely difficult to compare this year’s data with previous years given the change in which the incidents are presented by Northamptonshire Police. In previous years the figures were for reported dangerous dog attacks whereas the latest figures are for crimes recorded and include a wider scope of incidents including a dog causing injury in a public or private place, or an owner allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, injuring someone in a public or private place.

“This is an ongoing problem in the UK where there is an absence of accurate, consistent and detailed recording of dog bites. The data from this police force highlights the need for centralised and bespoke systems which enable reporting, recording, analysis and monitoring of dog bites, injuries and their characteristics.

“Research commissioned by Defra highlighted the need for more accurate dog information and recent research by the RSPCA has also noted the need for critical data gaps around dog control to be addressed. In the absence of this sort of data we don’t have information on the nature and prevalence of dog bites or the ability to inform effective public health and safety strategies.”