More than 30 motorbikes stolen in Corby and surrounding villages in just five months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorcyclists in the Corby area are being urged to secure their bikes as police crack down on would-be thieves.

Since the start of the year, Northants Police has received more than 30 reports of motorbike thefts in Corby and surrounding villages.

Many thefts have taken place from outbuildings, with some offenders using multiple tools including bolt croppers and axes to gain access and steal motorcycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To tackle the issue, response officers have been focusing on proactive patrols in hotspot areas, and are working with neighbourhood policing team colleagues to identify suspects and roads policing colleagues to pursue and detain offenders.

More than 30 motorbikes have been stolen in Corby and the surrounding villages since the start of the year

Officers are also sharing crime prevention advice for motorcycle owners to help them protect their machines.

PC Katy Roffe, of Corby Response, said: “We know people’s motorcycles are often their pride and joy, and we’re working hard to prevent further offending and catch those responsible for these thefts.

“Alongside our proactive work, we’re urging owners to take preventative steps to protect their bikes, which will also help us in reducing these crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Using multiple security measures together protect your motorbike by making it harder to steal, and therefore less attractive to criminals.

“I would urge anyone who sees any suspicious activity or who has information about motorcycle theft to report it to us – the more detail we have, the better it supports our work to prevent and detect crime.”

Advice for motorcycle owners

- Always lock your bike’s steering, and use a disc lock on the rear wheel of your motorbike, or a D-lock. Find police-approved security products at securedbydesign.com and www.soldsecure.com.

- Chain the motorbike to a solid immovable object like a ground anchor or street furniture. Otherwise, thread the chain through the frame and back wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you store your motorcycle outside, use a cover to help deter thieves.

- Mark your motorcycle – customise it by marking rims, frame, handlebars to make it easily identified and less attractive to thieves.

- Park it in a well-lit overlooked area, or inside a secure and locked shed or garage.

- When out and about, use an accredited carpark – visit parkmark.co.uk to find one.

- Install CCTV around your address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure your motorbikes are correctly registered in your name and are insured.

- If selling a motorcycle on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, don’t include your address in the advert and take care to avoid photos which could give away your bike’s location.

- Store keys securely, well away from the front door of the address.

- Install motion-activated lighting in unlit areas.

For further advice, you can email [email protected]