More than 2,600 wraps of Class A drugs seized across Northamptonshire during week of action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 2,600 wraps of Class A drugs were seized across Northamptonshire during a national week of action to tackle county lines.

Northamptonshire Police joined forces from across the UK in a week of action tackling criminal gangs involved in county lines activity last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the week, people were arrested and charged, drugs and weapons were seized, and people were safeguarded.

Northamptonshire Police took part in a week of action against gangs involved in County Lines.

Results

Seven drugs warrants executed

Twenty-one people with links to county lines arrested

Eight people were charged with offences

More than 2,600 Class A wraps seized, worth more than £26,000

More than 100 cannabis pouches, six cannabis vapes, 42 cannabis edibles, 196 cannabis plants and 45 illegal vapes seized

More than £7,400 cash seized

Twelve phones seized

Five knives, one machete, one knuckle duster, two samurai swords, one knife card, one firearm and one BB gun seized

Six females and four males safeguarded

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Lots of work is taking place in Northamptonshire to tackle these gangs with last week’s operation focused on disrupting their activity. Officers executed warrants to arrest people and seized their property, cash, drugs and weapons in the process.

“Alongside this, officers also conducted patrols in our neighbourhoods where people have told us they have concerns about gang activity. They also visited businesses including gyms, fast food outlets and vape shops to talk about the signs of gang activity and what action can be taken if people have concerns. Providing advice about the dangers of gang activity and child exploitation was also a priority for the week, with taxi drivers and schools engaged with in a bid to help prevent future offences.

“County lines gangs are sophisticated businesses which groom and exploit children, manipulating and coercing them into committing crimes of sexual acts with the aim of making money for those at the top of the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all have a responsibility to look out for children who may be at risk of becoming embroiled with a gang.”