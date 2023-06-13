More than 180 driving offences spotted during four days of action on M1 in Northamptonshire

More than 180 driving offences were spotted during four days of action on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police officers were back on-board National Highways’ unmarked HGV earlier between May 30 and June 2 as part of the agency’s Operation Tramline campaign which aims to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on the UK’s major routes.

Officers from the Safer Roads Team, supported by colleagues from the Roads Policing Team and Special Constabulary, used the vehicle to patrol the county’s stretch of the M1 to spot drivers putting others at risk.

Police officers completed four days of action on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

During the four days of action, officers used the HGV super cab to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour by pulling alongside vehicles. Drivers seen committing an offence were then pulled over by a police car following a short distance behind.

In total 187 traffic offences were detected with more than half involving the fatal five driving offences, which are the main contributors in collisions, with 85 drivers and passengers stopped for not wearing a seat belt.

A further 51 drivers were found to be using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, 14 were reported for driving without due care or reasonable consideration to other road users another five were driving at excess speed.

One disqualified driver was caught not wearing his seatbelt and using his mobile phone after he was spotted and stopped by officers on the southbound carriageway of the M1 on Wednesday, May 31.

The 34-year-old from Warrington not only had his yellow Mercedes HGV seized but he was arrested and subsequently charged with four offences - driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, driving while using a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt.

Eriks Teivans of Rylands Drive in Fairfield and Howley, was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court next Thursday (June 15).

PC Dave Lee, of the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team, said: “Reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured on our roads remains our priority and to hold a driving licence is both a privilege and a responsibility.

“Some commercial drivers travel thousands of miles each year in the UK and across Europe and are sadly more likely to see the tragic consequences of poor driving standards, so it is always disappointing to still catch a small minority breaking the law.

“It was particularly disappointing to find so many drivers prepared to not only put their own lives at risk but also those of others to check messages, send texts or watch online content on their mobile phones.

“Nothing is so important that it can’t wait and certainly checking your mobile while driving is not worth risking not getting home safely. Driving needs your full attention, so please take responsibility for your personal safety on the roads and hang up.”