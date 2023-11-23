More than 130 knives collected at amnesties across Northamptonshire during week of action

During the campaign, 10 arrests were also made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 130 knives were collected at amnesties across Northamptonshire during a week of action to tackle knife crime.

Police forces, including Northamptonshire Police, joined together last week for Op Sceptre, a campaign aimed at reducing knife through education, engagement, prevention and enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week, officers conducted weapons sweeps where both knives and drugs were recovered, completed targeted hotspot patrols based on an analysis of crimes and incidents and led enforcement activity focused on key offenders wanted for knife crime offences, which led to 10 arrests.

More than 130 knives were collected during knife amnesties in Northamptonshire.

Test purchase operation at shops were also carried out and five out of 12 shops failed to challenge the age of the person buying weapons

Knife amnesties were also held across the country and more than 130 weapons were recovered.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn, Northamptonshire Police’s lead on tackling serious violence, said: “We now have more than 130 fewer knives in circulation and were able to speak to lots of young people about the dangers of knife crime and the risks they face should they choose to carry weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Disappointingly, five of the 12 shops we visited as part of a test purchase operation didn’t question the age of the person who was buying a knife, all of who were underage. Clearly more work needs to be done with our retail outlets to remind the of their obligations when it comes to selling knives."

The week of action also involved school visits and presentations to young people, teaching them about the risks associated with knife crim and engagement with community groups.

Det Supt Glenn added: “We know we can’t arrest our way out of the issue of knife crime and so work closely with partners to tackle this issue.

“A lot of work is taking place to engage with young people and provide early intervention programmes for those who have identified as being at risk of being drawn into a world of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know some children feel they have no option but to carry weapons and we urge them to speak to a trusted adult about what they’re doing.”