The first drink-driver sentenced after being caught during a Northamptonshire Police winter crackdown has landed a whopping three-year ban and £500 fine.

Zak Wooding, aged 28, was among 21 drivers arrested or charged in the second week of the pre-Christmas campaign. Wooding, of Spring Rise, Kettering, blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath on December 1 and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day — where he was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £285. The legal limit is 35mg.

Police are again naming drivers charged or arrested for drink or drug driving as part of its annual road safety campaign — which kicked-off earlier this year to also include the football World Cup. The first week of the campaign saw 24 drivers arrested or charged.

Northamptonshire Police revealed 21 more drivers were arrested or charged with drink-driving during the second week of its pre--Christmas crackdown

Those charged during the second week between November 27 and December 4 are due appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on various dates between December 15 and January 12: They were…

• Kazimierz Szczech, 62, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, will appear on December 19.

• Lewis Starmer, 21, of Gough Close, Kettering, will appear on January 12.

• Attila Huszar, 35, of Portway Drive, Croughton, will appear on December 15.

• Evaldas Kontrimas, 42, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, will appear on December 15.

• Robert-Iulian Popa, 32, of Everest Lane, Corby, will appear on December 22.

• Marius-Cristian Zamfir, 22, of Windsor Road, Wellingborough, will appear on December 22.

• Karl Marriot, 29, of Newton Road, Northampton, was charged will appear on December 22.

• Elizabeth Pahla, 60, of Lea Way, Wellingborough, will appear on December 22.

• Ion Savin, 38, of Dresden Way, Corby, will appear on December 22.

• Kota Saikumar, 23, of Gordon Street, Northampton, will appear on December 22.

• Benjamin Smith, 37, of Denford Road, Kettering, will appear on December 22.

• Catherine Allebone, 40, of Cottingham Drive, Northampton, will appear on January 5.

• Romeo Tazlaoanu, 47, of Midland Road, Wellingborough, will appear on January 5.

• Hanrikas Kaunaitis, 23, of Dorset Road, Northampton, will appear on January 9.

• Joe Short, 26, of Duston Road, Northampton, will appear on January 12.

Five other drivers aged between 21 and 48, from Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough, Daventry and Hereford, arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Inspector Ian Wills of the force Roads Policing Team said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, this is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely and no one receives that devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.

“We don’t take the decision lightly to continue naming all drivers who are charged, however anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.”