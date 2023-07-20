More dog bite wounds were treated in hospitals in Northamptonshire last year compared to the year before, new figures show.

The Dogs Trust said trusting basic dog training is "not enough" in preventing pets from biting as the number of dog bite wounds treated in hospitals across England continues to rise.

NHS data shows there were about 105 episodes of patients being treated in hospital for dog bites in the former NHS Northamptonshire CCG in the year to March 2023 – up from 95 the year before.

These figures are rounded and are not a count of people, as one person could be seen more than once within the year.

This data comes as Northamptonshire Police has issued a warning to owners about knowing how to control their pets, as officers say they have seen an increase in dog bite incidents, especially after the increase of dog ownership seen during lockdowns.

The force is asking “take the necessary steps” to ensure their dog is “always under control” and is not placed in a situation “where it could cause harm”.

The warning comes after two people were hospitalised after an incident in Daventry earlier this month.

Nationally, there has been a rising number of episodes of people in hospital because of a dog bite with a provisional 9,300 recorded in 2022-23.

It is an increase from 8,800 the year prior and the highest number since at least 2011.

Owen Sharp, chief executive at Dogs Trust, said most dogs live harmoniously within families, but most bites happen within the home.

"Basic training of dogs is not enough; close supervision of children and dogs while interacting is the most effective way of preventing incidents," he said.

"Unfortunately, when the worst does happen, not only are children injured, but it can also have a devastating impact on the family pet, with some dogs handed over to organisations like ours for rehoming, or in some cases, euthanised."

Separate data shows 1,700 children were admitted to hospital across the country in the last year because of a dog bite incident.