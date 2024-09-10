Witnesses are being sought after a moped was stolen from Eastfield Crescent, Finedon, and later found on fire.

The incident happened on Friday, September 6, between 8pm and 10.15pm, when a moped which was stolen from Eastfield Crescent on July 9, 2024, was found on fire near the Exeter play park.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft or the bike being set on fire should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000407323 to make sure it gets to the right person.