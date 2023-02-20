Money and bank cards stolen from physiotherapy clinic in Northampton

The incident happened on Monday, January 23, between 1.15pm and 1.45pm, in Abington Avenue, Northampton.

Looking back at 33 pictures of north Northants netball and rounders teams from the 1970s and 1980s

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000047248.