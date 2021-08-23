Missing teenager was last seen in Kettering
Anyone who has seen him should call 101
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Police have appealed for the public's help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Kettering.
Nathan Smith, 17, has not been seen since about 1pm yesterday (Sunday) in the All Saints area.
A police spokesman said: "When he was last seen, Nathan was wearing black hoodie, black jogging bottoms with black and white Nike trainers.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Nathan or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0090 of 07/07/21."