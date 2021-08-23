Missing teenager was last seen in Kettering

Nathan Smith.

Police have appealed for the public's help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Kettering.

Nathan Smith, 17, has not been seen since about 1pm yesterday (Sunday) in the All Saints area.

A police spokesman said: "When he was last seen, Nathan was wearing black hoodie, black jogging bottoms with black and white Nike trainers.