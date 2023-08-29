Gboyega was last seen in the Kelmarsh area of Northamptonshire at around 4am on Saturday 26th August 2023.

Police officers are appealing for help to find missing person Gboyega.

Gboyega was last seen in the Kelmarsh area of Northamptonshire at around 4am on Saturday 26th August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of his have told the Chron he attended Shambala and was meant to read his poems at the festival on Sunday.

He is 5ft 6in, with short black dreadlocks and a full-face beard. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a beige/cream bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black clothing underneath, black trousers and dark coloured shoes.