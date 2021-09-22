'Mindless' Burton Latimer field fire linked to county arson incidents

A blaze involving about 100 hay bales in Burton Latimer is being linked to recent county arson attacks in fields, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Higham Road at about 6.55pm last night (Tuesday) after reports that the bales had been set alight in a field opposite Groome Street.

A stretch of the road was closed while firefighters worked to put the fire out before it later re-opened.

Credit: Instagram user @Uk_Jason_s

The drone video above by Instagram user @Uk_Jason_s showed the scale of the fire.

Today a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they are linking the incident to other similar arson attacks in East Carlton and Islip, which took place just days apart and left farmers devastated.

The spokesman described the Burton Latimer attack as 'mindless vandalism' and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.