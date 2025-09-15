Met Police launch nationwide search for 11 people who could be linked to violent disorder at Saturday's march in Whitehall

London’s Metropolitan Police have released pictures of 11 people they believe could have more information about violence at the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest.

The Met is appealing for the public’s help to identify the people following a number of outbreaks of violence at protests in central London on Saturday (13 September).

There were several incidents across central London during the day, the majority linked to the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest which involved between 110,000 and 150,000 people in and around Whitehall. Officers made 24 arrests on the day and have since carried out enquiries into other offences.

Now Met officers want to speak to more people in connection with a range of public order and assault on emergency services offences. You can see the pictures in more detail here.

Images of 11 people have been released by the Met Police following violent disorder that left several officers seeking hospital treatment. Image: NW

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when the event is over and since Saturday, our teams have been working to identify those involved in any criminality.

“Our post-event investigation is ongoing and officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to review evidence to help with enquiries.

“We have identified a number of people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are asking for the public’s help to track them down.

“As with any major event, we know people may have travelled from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

Anyone with information, or footage that may help us identify the individuals, is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25. You can also tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers made 24 arrests on Saturday for a range of public order, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage offences. Of those:

- Eight people were charged

- One person received a caution

- 11 people were bailed under investigation to return at a later date

- Three of those arrested were women, the rest were men.

- The oldest person arrested was 58, the youngest was 19 and the average age of those arrested was 39.

A total of 26 officers were assaulted during the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were also thrown and concerted attempts were made to get past barriers.

Those already charged include

Richard Hamilton, 42, of Braeside Place, Glasgow, was charged with assault on an emergency worker at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 September. He was remanded in custody.

Matthew Wilkins, 55, of Villa Gardens, Waterlooville, was charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity on Monday, 15 September. He was remanded in custody.

Lewis Siverns, 33, of Farmer Way, Sandwell, was charged with assault on an emergency worker. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 October.

Jamie Brewer, 35, of Choat Place, Chelmsford was charged with actual bodily harm against a police officer and attended Highbury Magistrates Court on Monday, 15 September.

Aaron Wren, 36, of Kingswear Garden, Rochester, was charged with Section 4A of the Public Order Act and was bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 September.

James Moore, 50, of Pulchrass Street, Barnstaple was charged with common assault on a police officer. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 October.

Paul Newman, 56, of Park Road East, Uxbridge, was charged with breach of a dispersal order and bail conditions not to enter the Borough of Westminster for any reason. He was bailed to at appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 October.

Norman Richards, 58, of Buckles Lane, Thurrock, was charged with assault on a police officer. He was bailed to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 October.