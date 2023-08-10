Mercedes A Class stolen from driveway after car key burglary in Northamptonshire village

Police investigating a burglary in the east of the county in which car keys were stolen and the car taken from a driveway are appealing for information.

Between 9am and 7pm on Monday, August 7, a property in Fotheringhay Road, Nassington was broken into and a set of keys to a Mercedes A Class were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said the vehicle was then stolen from the property.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers want to hear from anyone with information about the incident, including any potentially suspicious behaviour seen in the area in the days beforehand.

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.