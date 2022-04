Police want to speak to these men

Police have released an image of a group of men who are wanted over criminal damage at Sywell’s Horseshoe pub.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, April 15, a toilet window at the Overstone Road pub was smashed and a silver Ford Focus car and fence panel outside were damaged.

Officers are appealing for the men, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.