Two robbers threatened a worker at the Co-op store in Higham Ferrers as they raided the shop.

Police have appealed for information after the High Street incident, which took place between 6.45pm and 7pm on Monday (January 29).

Two men entered the store, filled their coats up with items and attempted to leave without paying as a staff member was threatened.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as two white men, about 5ft 10in tall, and in their late twenties.

"One of them had a brown beard and both were wearing long blue puffer jackets and blue baseball caps.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.