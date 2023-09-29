Men in balaclavas flee after breaking into Oundle resident's garage
Two men wearing balaclavas drove off at speed after being disturbed when they broke into a resident’s garage in Oundle.
Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Herne Road between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, September 19.
A spokesman for the force said the suspects got into a blue car, which drove at speed towards the Red Kite Drive estate before returning and exiting onto South Road.
The spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a blue car driving at speed in or around Herne Road.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000593809 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”