Police are investigating

Two men wearing balaclavas drove off at speed after being disturbed when they broke into a resident’s garage in Oundle.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Herne Road between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, September 19.

A spokesman for the force said the suspects got into a blue car, which drove at speed towards the Red Kite Drive estate before returning and exiting onto South Road.

The spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a blue car driving at speed in or around Herne Road.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.