Men in balaclavas burgle Kettering flat

A Kettering flat was burgled by two men wearing balaclavas on Sunday (March 27).

Police have appealed for information after the incident in Stamford Road, near the junction with Clarence Road, between 6pm and 6.10pm.

The burglars, who were wearing all black clothing, gained entry to a first-floor flat through an insecure kitchen door.

Police are investigating

Once inside they stole items but it’s not yet clear what was taken.