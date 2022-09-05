Men have wallet and food stolen in Kettering street attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been robbed and his friend attacked as they walked through Ebenezer Place in Kettering.

Between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Saturday, August 27, the two friends in their 40s were approached by a third man, who assaulted one of them causing facial injuries.

As he was being helped by his friend, his pocket ripped, and the offender took his wallet and stole cash before stealing food from their shopping bags. The offender then walked off towards Gold Street.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened in the town centre area of Kettering which would have been busy at that time of the incident, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault and robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.