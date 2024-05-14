Men from Northampton and Wellingborough charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine
Ayman Ali and Ryan Hodgkin were sat in a blue Ford Fiesta which was parked in Pleydell Road, Northampton, on May 3.
Following a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act the pair were arrested and subsequently charged.
On May 6, Ali, aged 20, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, appeared at the town’s magistrates court, charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs - heroin and cocaine, two of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one of acquire/use/processes criminal property.
Ali was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on June 17.
Hodgkin, aged 19, of Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, was released on conditional bail until June 3, when he is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – heroin and cocaine.