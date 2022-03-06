McDonald's drive-thru trip proves costly for Kettering drink-driver

He's been banned from getting behind the wheel

By Sam Wildman
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 8:00 am

An early hours trip to a McDonald's drive-thru proved costly for a Kettering man after he was caught over the drink-drive limit.

Liam Tartaglia, 27, was reported by staff at the fast-food chain's Burton Latimer branch just off the A14 and A6 after an incident on February 1.

He drove through the drive-thru in a Vauxhall Astra at about 1.45am and was reported to police as being intoxicated.

McDonald's Burton Latimer.

Police deployed to the scene and breathalysed him where he was found to be drink-driving.

Tartaglia, of Spring Rise in Kettering, gave a reading of 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

This week he admitted drink-driving at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, with his ban to be reduced by 13 weeks if he takes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.