McDonald's drive-thru trip proves costly for Kettering drink-driver
He's been banned from getting behind the wheel
An early hours trip to a McDonald's drive-thru proved costly for a Kettering man after he was caught over the drink-drive limit.
Liam Tartaglia, 27, was reported by staff at the fast-food chain's Burton Latimer branch just off the A14 and A6 after an incident on February 1.
He drove through the drive-thru in a Vauxhall Astra at about 1.45am and was reported to police as being intoxicated.
Police deployed to the scene and breathalysed him where he was found to be drink-driving.
Tartaglia, of Spring Rise in Kettering, gave a reading of 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
This week he admitted drink-driving at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
He was banned from driving for 12 months, with his ban to be reduced by 13 weeks if he takes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.