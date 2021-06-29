Masked muggers steal wallet during attack near Boots in Rushden High Street

Three masked men mugged a shopper and took his wallet in Rushden town centre on Friday afternoon (June 25).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police say they are investigating reports of the attack near Boots in the High Street between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the incident in which the victim was approached by three masked men who assaulted him and stole his wallet, is asked to please call 101 using incident number 21000359890."