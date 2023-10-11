Masked men 'violently' pull victim from car before vehicle is driven off containing five-figure sum of cash in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the robbery of a man in Rushden are appealing for witnesses.

At around 7.45pm on Friday, September 15, a man was a passenger in a stationary car in Midland Road after arranging online to meet an unknown person to exchange a five-figure sum of cash into Chinese currency.

A police spokesman said: “Two masked men then approached the vehicle and violently pulled the victim from it, causing leg and foot injuries, before the vehicle was driven away with the man’s money in it.

"Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage who have yet to speak to police to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000577248 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.