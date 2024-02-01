News you can trust since 1897
Man's electric bike stolen at knifepoint in Wellingborough town centre

Police say the suspect rode away on it, warning the victim not to follow him
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
Police investigating a robbery in which a man’s electric bike was stolen at knifepoint are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 1pm on Sunday, January 28, a man locked his e-bike outside an alleyway between B&M and Nationwide in Market Street, Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said: “As he turned to walk away a man approached the bike with an angle grinder, and when the victim challenged him, was threatened with a knife.

The robbery took place in Wellingborough town centreThe robbery took place in Wellingborough town centre
"The suspect then cut the lock on the bike and rode away on it, warning the victim not to follow him.”

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000062198 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.