Man with links to Rushden wanted over stalking incident

Police are appealing for the public's help to find him

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:14 pm
James Backhouse

A man with links to Rushden is wanted by police over an incident of stalking and harassment.

James Backhouse, 43, is wanted by officers after the incident which took place on November 19 last years.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."