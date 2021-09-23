Man with links to Rushden wanted over stalking incident
Thursday, 23rd September 2021
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:14 pm
A man with links to Rushden is wanted by police over an incident of stalking and harassment.
James Backhouse, 43, is wanted by officers after the incident which took place on November 19 last years.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."