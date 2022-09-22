Man with links to Rothwell wanted by police
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:55 pm
Police have launched an appeal to trace a man with links to Rothwell who is wanted in connection with an assault.
Officers want to speak to 28-year-old Elliot Burnham over the assault of an emergency worker which took place in February 2022.
They’ve urged anyone who knows where he is to get in touch.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burnham is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”