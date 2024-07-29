Man with links to Northampton wanted in connection with vehicle theft in Wellingborough

Patrick Cawley is wanted by police.

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police in connection with a car theft in Wellingborough.

Patrick Cawley, aged 40, who has links to Northampton, in wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with vehicle crime which occurred in Wellingborough earlier this year.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows where Cawley is.

