Man with links to Northampton wanted in connection with vehicle theft in Wellingborough
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police in connection with a car theft in Wellingborough.
Patrick Cawley, aged 40, who has links to Northampton, in wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with vehicle crime which occurred in Wellingborough earlier this year.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows where Cawley is.
Anyone who has seen Cawley or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident numbers: 24000074384/24000280525.