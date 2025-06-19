Man with links to Northampton and Wellingborough wanted after failing to appear in court for possession of drugs charge

Timothy Francis Roberts.

A man with links to Northampton and Wellingborough is wanted after failing to appear in court to face a possession of drugs charge.

Timothy Francis Roberts, of no fixed address, is wanted for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 1, after he was charged with possession of a Class A drug in January last year.

Anyone who has seen the 46-year-old, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000250430.