Man with links to Kettering wanted over drugs allegation

A man with links to Kettering is wanted by police as part of an investigation into a drugs allegation.

Officers have launched an appeal to track down Taryll Tordimah, who is aged 25.

They want to speak to him in connection with drugs offences which are alleged to have occurred in December of last year.

Taryll Tordimah

Tordimah has links to Kettering and Leicester.