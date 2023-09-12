News you can trust since 1897
Man with links to Kettering wanted on recall to prison

Police have appealed for help from the public
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
A man who has links to Kettering is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Officers have appealed for the public’s help to track down Sharaz Ibrahim Mohammed, who is also known as Ibrahim Sharaz and is aged 21. He also has links to the West Midlands.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Mohammed or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000110544 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”