Aaron Ashby

Detectives who are investigating a threat to kill allegation have launched an appeal to track down a man with links to Kettering.

Aaron Ashby, 29, is wanted over an incident which took place on May 8 this year.

Police said he is wanted over ‘threat to kill and malicious communications’ offences.