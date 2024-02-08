Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Conor Lyell, who has links to the east of the county.

Officers would like to speak to the 29-year-old in connection with an allegation that he has breached a restraining order imposed by the courts.

Anyone who has seen Lyell or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)