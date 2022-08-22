Man with links to Corby wanted over assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who has links to the Corby area is wanted by police.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down 27-year-old Krystian Bajerski.

Officers want to speak to Bajerski in connection with an incident on February 8 relating to an assault as well as allegations that he breached his bail conditions on four occasions.

Krystian Bajerski

