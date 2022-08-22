Man with links to Corby wanted over assault
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:18 pm
A man who has links to the Corby area is wanted by police.
Northamptonshire Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down 27-year-old Krystian Bajerski.
Officers want to speak to Bajerski in connection with an incident on February 8 relating to an assault as well as allegations that he breached his bail conditions on four occasions.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Bajerski, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”