Man with links to Corby wanted on recall to prison

He’s breached the conditions of his licence
By Sam Wildman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

A man with links to Corby is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Police have launched an appeal to track down 34-year-old John Sheerin, who also has links to the Suffolk area.

Officers also want to speak to him over another incident which took place in May, Northamptonshire Police said.

A spokesman for the force appealed for anyone with information to contact them. They said: “Anyone who sees Sheerin, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 23000284909 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”