Man with links to Corby wanted by police in connection with vehicle crime offences
Officers are appealing for help in locating 41-year-old Michael Cameron
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 41-year-old Michael Cameron.
Officers would like to speak to Cameron, who has links to Corby, in connection with vehicle crime offences.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Cameron, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 23000532044 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.