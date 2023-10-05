News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Man with links to Corby wanted by police in connection with vehicle crime offences

Officers are appealing for help in locating 41-year-old Michael Cameron
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 41-year-old Michael Cameron.

Officers would like to speak to Cameron, who has links to Corby, in connection with vehicle crime offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Cameron, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 23000532044 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.